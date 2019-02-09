YPSILANTI, Mich. — Paul Jackson had 23 points as Eastern Michigan topped Northern Illinois 57-49 on Saturday.

Elijah Minnie had 11 points and three blocks for Eastern Michigan (10-13, 4-6 Mid-American Conference). Boubacar Toure added 10 rebounds and three blocks. James Thompson IV had 10 rebounds for the home team.

After falling behind 27-24 at halftime, Eastern Michigan outscored Northern Illinois 33-22 in the second half to earn the victory. The Huskies’ 22 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Dante Thorpe had 13 points for the Huskies (12-12, 5-6).

Eastern Michigan plays Ohio on the road on Tuesday. Northern Illinois takes on Western Michigan on the road on Tuesday.

