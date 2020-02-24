Kwe Parker scored 15 points with eight boards and blocked two shots and Andre Jackson scored 12 points for the Aggies (15-14, 11-3), who outscored the Hawks48-26 in the paint. Devin Haygood added 10 points.
AJ Cheeseman scored 16 points for the Hawks (5-23, 4-9). Kevon Voyles added 10 points. Gabriel Gyamfi had nine rebounds.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. NC A&T defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 91-53 on Jan. 11. NC A&T takes on South Carolina State on the road next Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Delaware State at home on Saturday.
___
___
