YPSILANTI, Mich. — Paul Jackson scored 16 points and had four assists to lead four Eagles in double-digit scoring and Eastern Michigan never trailed in beating Division II Central State (Ohio) 105-53 on Saturday to snap a four-game skid.

Elijah Minnie also scored 16 points, Ty Groce added 14 with nine rebounds and two steals and Boubacar Toure had 11 points for Eastern Michigan (5-5), who held the Marauders to 30 percent shooting and outrebounded them 47-28.

James Thompson IV’s layup sparked an 11-3 run and Eastern Michigan led 48-21 at halftime after holding the Marauders to 24 percent shooting. Paul Jackson and Minnie scored nine points apiece and the Eagles shot 58 percent in the half.

Groce’s 3 sparked a 14-2 run for a 71-32 lead early in the second half and the Eagles were never threatened.

Michael Reeves scored 15 points and Quinton Glaspie had 13 for Central State, which has lost six straight.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.