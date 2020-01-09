Jackson hit a short jumper to open the scoring and Jessika Carter’s layup midway through the first quarter gave Mississippi State an 11-point lead. Jackson made back-to-back baskets to make 23-11 going into the second quarter and led by double figures the rest of the way.
Haley Troup led Missouri (4-12, 1-2) with 14 points and Hayley Frank added 13.
Mississippi State scored 26 points off 23 Tigers turnovers and outscored them in the paint 46-26.
