Colleges

Jackson scores 12 as Seton Hall defeats Drexel 66-49

By
December 14, 2022 at 10:35 p.m. EST

NEWARK, N.J. — Tray Jackson led Seton Hall over Drexel with 12 points off of the bench in a 66-49 win.

Jackson was 3-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Pirates (7-4). Dre Davis scored 12 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Al-Amir Dawes finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Amari Williams finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Dragons (5-6). Drexel also got 11 points from Coletrane Washington. In addition, Yame Butler finished with 10 points.

Seton Hall entered halftime up 31-16. Jackson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Seton Hall outscored Drexel in the second half by two points, with Davis scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

