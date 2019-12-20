Channel Banks had 14 points for Akron (9-2), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Williams finished with 13 points.

Akron used a 10-0 run to build an early 24-12 lead but Tulane rallied to get within 31-27 at halftime.

Teshaun Hightower had 18 points for the Green Wave (8-3). K.J. Lawson added 14 points, and Kevin Zhang had 11 points.

AD

Akron matches up against UMass at home on Dec. 30. Tulane plays No. 11 Memphis on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD