HANOVER, N.H. — Adrease Jackson scored 20 points, Chris Knight had seven points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks and Dartmouth beat Sacred Heart 82-73 on Monday.

Jackson, a sophomore, had his second 20-point game of the season and third of his career. Knight, the reigning Ivy League player of the week, set career highs in rebounds and assists.

Brendan Barry made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Dartmouth (6-5). Ian Sistare and James Foye each scored 10 points. The Big Green, ranked in the top 10 nationally in 3-pointers made per game, hit 11 of 29 from distance and shot 52.4 percent overall.

Dartmouth used a 16-point first-half run to help build a 42-27 halftime lead as Sacred Heart was held to two points over the final seven minutes.

Jare’l Spellman had 19 points and eight rebounds for Sacred Heart (4-6). Sean Hoehn added 15 points and E.J. Anosike had 14 points and eight boards.

