Ty Gordon had 14 points for the Trojans (8-15, 4-8). Nick Stampley added 12 points and eight rebounds. Darian Adams had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Georgia Southern defeated Troy 82-66 on Jan. 16. Georgia Southern takes on South Alabama at home on Saturday. Troy plays Georgia State on the road on Saturday.

