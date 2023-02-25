Jackson scores 22 as Western Carolina takes down VMI 85-66

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Tre Jackson’s 22 points helped Western Carolina defeat VMI 85-66 in the regular season finale on Saturday night.
Tyler Houser finished with 26 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Keydets (7-24, 2-16). Asher Woods added 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for VMI. In addition, Taeshaud Jackson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
A 10-0 run to close out the first half gave Western Carolina a seven-point lead. Woolbright led their club in scoring with 10 points. Western Carolina took the lead for what would be the final time on DJ Campbell’s jump shot with 15:14 remaining in the contest. His team would outscore VMI by 12 points in the final half.
