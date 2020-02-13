Atem Bior grabbed 10 rebounds with UTSA matching the school record of 67 collected against Ottawa on Nov. 30, 2017 and one shy of the Division I season high recorded by Utah against Mississippi Valley State. UTSA’s total included 27 on the offensive boards.

Neither team shot over 33 percent. UTSA was just 3 of 26 from the arc and Marshall 6 of 28 but the Roadrunners made 21 of 26 free throws to 11 of 19 for Marshall.

Taevion Kinsey had 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting for the Thundering Herd (12-14, 6-7). Jarrod West added 15 points, though he was just 1 of 8 from the arc, and grabbed 10 of Marshall’s 44 rebounds. Mikel Beyers had 10 points and three blocks.

UTSA plays against Western Kentucky at home on Saturday. Marshall plays at UTEP Saturday.

