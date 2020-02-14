Channel Banks had 14 points for Akron (19-6, 9-3 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cheese and Xeyrius Williams each had 11 points.
Travon Broadway had 17 points for the Chippewas (13-11, 6-5). Dallas Morgan added 14 points, and Devontae Lane had 12 points.
Akron faces Western Michigan on the road on Tuesday. Central Michigan plays Ohio on the road on Tuesday.
___
___
