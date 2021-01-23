The Rockets then fouled with 2.4 seconds to go. Pippen made the first and missed the second but the rebound went out off a Toledo player. After a timeout, Kent State inbounded the ball under the basket at 1.8 seconds but couldn’t get a quick shot by Michael Nuga to fall.
Nuga had 19 points for the Golden Flashes (7-4, 4-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Pippen added 17 points and 12 rebounds. He also committed seven turnovers. Tervell Beck had 16 points and seven rebounds.
Toledo defeated Kent State 84-82 on Jan. 5.
