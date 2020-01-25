Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Akron totaled 48 points in the first half, a season best for the visitors, while the 54 second-half points for Ohio were the best of the season for the home team.

Jordan Dartis had 21 points for the Bobcats (10-10, 2-5). Ben Vander Plas added 18 points. Jason Preston had 15 points and nine assists.

AD

Akron matches up against Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Ohio matches up against Northern Illinois on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com