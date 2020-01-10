The Roadrunners (7-9, 1-2 Conference USA) built a 24-8 lead en route to a 53-27 halftime advantage. The win stopped a two game skid though UTSA now has won six of its last nine contests.
Daquan Bracey and Kalob Ledoux led the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1) with 12 points apiece and Derric Jean scored 11.
