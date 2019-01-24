FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Zach Jackson scored eight of his 25 points in the final 2:46 of overtime and Omaha rallied from 17 down in the second half on Thursday to beat Purdue Fort Wayne 85-79 on a night when John Konchar became PFW’s all-time leading scorer.

Konchar hit two free throws with 3:34 left in overtime to give the Mastodons a 72-70 lead. That moved Konchar one point ahead of Frank Gaines’ school-record 1,841. But JT Gibson hit a 3-pointer after missing all six tries in regulation and the Mavericks (12-8, 6-1 Summit League) led 73-72. Jackson had back-to-back layups to give Omaha leads, but both time the Matodons (12-10, 4-3) answered. Gibson had a layup and Jackson added two free throws with 26 seconds left to wrap up the win. PFW missed two shots and had two turnovers in the final minute.

Mitchell Hahn finished with a season-high 23 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who picked up their fifth straight win ahead of a first-place showdown at South Dakota State on Saturday. Gibson scored 11.

Kason Harrell led the Mastodons with 16 points and his 3-pointer with 29 seconds left sent the game to overtime. Konchar added 15 points and nine assists for PFW, which couldn’t hold a 49-32 lead with 12:27 left to play.

