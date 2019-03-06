Alabama A&M (5-25, 4-12) vs. Jackson State (11-18, 8-8)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its fifth straight win over Alabama A&M at Williams Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Jackson State was a 68-61 win on Jan. 4, 2014.

STEPPING UP: Jackson State’s Chris Howell has averaged 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while Venjie Wallis has put up 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Andre Kennedy has averaged 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while Brandon Miller has put up 6.4 points and 4.1 assists.

AWESOME ANDRE: Across 30 appearances this season, Alabama A&M’s Kennedy has shot 50 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-13 when they allow at least 69 points and 11-5 when they hold opponents to anything below 69. The Bulldogs are 0-21 when allowing 66 or more points and 5-4 on the season, otherwise.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Alabama A&M’s Jones Jr. has attempted 55 3-pointers and has connected on 25.5 percent of them.

STINGY STATE: Jackson State has held opposing teams to 66.6 points per game, the lowest figure among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have allowed only 62.3 points per game against conference opponents.

