Caleb Hunter scored 30 points and Michael Green added 16 for Mississippi Valley State (2-26, 2-14), which has lost five straight. Michael Green added 16 points. Jordan Lyons had seven rebounds.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley State 85-65 on Feb. 1. Jackson State plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Monday. Mississippi Valley State matches up against Grambling State on the road on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.