Jackson St. trips Tennessee St. in Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shedeur Sanders threw a touchdown pass and Alejandro Mata kicked three short field goals to lead Jackson State to a 16-3 victory over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday night at the Liberty Bowl. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Jackson State defense, which is yet to allow a touchdown this season, had eight sacks and held Tennessee State (0-2) to 140 yards of offense.

Sanders completed 30 of 44 passes for 276 yards for FCS No. 15 Jackson State (2-0). His 27-yard pass to Willie Gaines for the game’s only touchdown came with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Mata’s field goals — 27, 28 and 30 yards — were all on red-zone possessions.

Shane Hooks had 93 yards receiving and Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for 81 yards for Jackson State.

Tennessee State’s Draylen Ellis was 10-of-24 passing for 138 yards and was on the receiving end of all eight sacks.

Jackson State’s Nyles Gaddy had three total sacks, two solo. Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig had seven solo tackles, 11 total.

In the 33-year history of the Southern Heritage Classic, Tennessee State has played Jackson State 29 times and has a 17-12 record in those games.

