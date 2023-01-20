Jackson State hosts Bethune-Cookman after Young's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-12, 2-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-14, 3-2 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Trace Young scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 84-82 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers. The Tigers have gone 2-0 at home. Jackson State is 0-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 2-3 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman allows 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Zion Harmon is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

