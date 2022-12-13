Jackson State hosts Smith and No. 17 Mississippi State

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0)
The Tigers are 1-8 on the road. Jackson State is third in the SWAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 2.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 62.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Mississippi State.
Ken Evans is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 12.3 points for Jackson State.
