Jackson State hosts Whitley and Southern

Jackson State Tigers (6-15, 5-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-10, 7-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Brion Whitley scored 27 points in Southern’s 80-68 win against the Alcorn State Braves. The Jaguars have gone 6-0 in home games. Southern is first in the SWAC with 15.9 assists per game led by P.J. Byrd averaging 6.1.

The Tigers are 5-3 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whitley is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Jaguars. Bryson Etienne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

Ken Evans is averaging 11.4 points for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

