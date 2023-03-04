Mississippi Valley State hosts Jackson State in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson State Tigers (12-18, 11-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (5-26, 4-13 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -3.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Mississippi Valley State in SWAC action Saturday. The Delta Devils are 4-5 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State allows 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 11-6 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals. Rayquan Brown is shooting 43.7% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Chase Adams is averaging 8.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 11.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 32.9% over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

