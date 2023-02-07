Jackson State outlasts Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-84 in 2 OT

JACKSON, Miss. — Romelle Mansel scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Jackson State hold off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-84 in double overtime on Monday night.
Shaun Doss led the way for the Golden Lions (10-14, 6-5) with 32 points and two blocks. Kylen Milton pitched in off the bench with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Reserve Chris Greene had 15 points. Greene sank a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to second the game to a second OT tied at 77.
NEXT UP
Jackson State travels to play Florida A&M on Saturday. UAPB returns home to host Alabama State.
