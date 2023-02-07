Jackson State outlasts Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-84 in 2 OT

Jamarcus Jones scored 17 points off the bench for the Tigers (7-17, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans Jr. scored 15 points and his 3-pointer gave Jackson State the lead for good with 1:57 remaining in the second overtime. Coltie Young had 14 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Chase Adams totaled 12 points, six assists and three steals. Zeke Cook made the second of two free throws with seven seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 64. Cook fouled out with seven points and seven rebounds.