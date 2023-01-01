Jackson State plays Alcorn State on 6-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson State Tigers (1-12) at Alcorn State Braves (3-9) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will aim to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit Alcorn State. The Braves play their first home game after going 3-9 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.6.

The Tigers are 1-10 on the road. Jackson State ranks sixth in the SWAC scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Romelle Mansel averaging 4.5.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.9 points for the Braves.

Ken Evans is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

