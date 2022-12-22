Jackson State plays SFA, aims to end road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson State Tigers (1-11) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -11.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will look to break its five-game road skid when the Tigers visit SFA. The ‘Jacks are 4-2 on their home court. SFA ranks seventh in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Tigers are 1-9 on the road. Jackson State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is averaging 13.4 points for the ‘Jacks. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Ken Evans is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

