Jackson State plays SFA, aims to end road slide

Jackson State Tigers (1-11) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5)
The Tigers are 1-9 on the road. Jackson State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is averaging 13.4 points for the ‘Jacks. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for SFA.
Ken Evans is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Jackson State.
LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Tigers: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.