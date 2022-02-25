The Jackson State Tigers are 6-8 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 61-58 on Jan. 17. John Walker III scored 13 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Etienne averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.
Jayveous McKinnis is averaging 11.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Jackson State Tigers. Terence Lewis II is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.
Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.
