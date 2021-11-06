Peytton Pickett finished with 104 yards on 15 carries to lead Jackson State and his 54-yard dash four minutes into the game gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Howard punched in from the 1 and Dominic Franklin scored from the 5 to put Texas Southern (2-6, 2-4) in front, 14-7 early in the second quarter, but Jackson State rallied with a pair of touchdowns to lead 21-14 at intermission.
Sanders finished 25 of 41 for 305 yards and three touchdowns to lead Jackson State (8-1, 6-0). Keith Corbin III caught nine passes for 111 yards.
Texas Southern managed just 79 yards passing but LaDarius Owens carried 23 times for 198 yards and the Tigers finished with 259 yards on the ground.
