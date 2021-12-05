NOTABLE
Jackson State: The Tigers’ SWAC championship is its 18th, but first since 2007.
South Carolina State: The Bulldogs have won the MEAC 18 times, including eight under Oliver “Buddy” Pough, the winningest coach in program history.
BOWL HISTORY
Jackson State: The Tigers have played in three bowl games, but none since the 1971 Azalea Bowl, where they beat Alabama A&M 40-21.
South Carolina State: The Bulldogs will be appearing in their 14th bowl game and looking to even their record at 7-7.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25