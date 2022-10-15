Jackson State stats 6-0 for first time since 1983

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns — all in the first half — and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 48-8 on Saturday for the Tigers’ first 6-0 start since 1983.
Shane Hooks and Daniels each had six catches and two touchdowns. Sanders was 33 of 43 for 246 yards with two interceptions for Jackson State (6-0, 4-0). Santee Marshall added 71 yards rushing and a score.
Jacksonville State recorded a safety after Bethune-Cookman’s high snap on a punt from its 31.
Four different players threw a pass for Bethune-Cookman (1-5, 1-2). Jalon Jones was 9 of 24 for 98 yards with a touchdown.
