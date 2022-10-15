Jackson State stats 6-0 for first time since 1983

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns — all in the first half — and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 48-8 on Saturday for the Tigers’ first 6-0 start since 1983.

Isaiah Bolden returned the opening kickoff to the Bethune-Cookman's 40, and the Tigers scored a touchdown on their first three drives. Sanders’ fourth TD pass of the day went to Dallas Daniels for a 30-0 lead early in the second quarter.