Jackson State visits No. 9 Alabama after Miller's 36-point game

The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on their home court. Alabama ranks third in college basketball with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bediako averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Tigers are 1-8 in road games. Jackson State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 41.5% and averaging 20.1 points for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Keionte Cornelius is averaging 12 points for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 11.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

