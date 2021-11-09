Timpson’s layup amid a 13-0 run gave the Seminoles a 10-point lead late in the first quarter and they scored 13 straight points in the second to make it 33-12 with 3:10 left in the half.
Tiffany Tolbert, Jazz Bond and Rhetta Moore each scored 10 points for North Florida.
FSU scored 22 points off 23 Ospreys turnovers, outrebounded them 48-32 and built a 40-16 advantage in points in the paint.
Longtime Florida State coach Sue Semrau returned after she took a leave of absence last season to be with her mother as she recovered from ovarian cancer.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports