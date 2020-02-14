VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jackson, Byron Frohnen and Atem Bior have collectively scored 45 percent of UTSA’s points this season. For Western Kentucky, Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Hilltoppers points over their last five.TERRIFIC TAVEION: Hollingsworth has connected on 26.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UTSA is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 12-8 when it scores at least 69.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hilltoppers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has 30 assists on 79 field goals (38 percent) across its past three outings while Western Kentucky has assists on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is ranked first among CUSA teams with an average of 78.7 points per game.

