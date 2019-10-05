Doug Lloyd, the holder on field goal attempts, took a snap and went 30 yards untouched on a fake for a 34-21 Wildcats lead late in the third quarter. Lloyd also ran for a first down on a fake punt to keep a drive alive that resulted in a score earlier in the quarter.

Jackson had 84 yards to lead a 225-yard rushing attack for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll.

Petrino had 212 yards passing including a touchdown to go along with his short TD run.

