DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — JD Notae scored 20 points with nine rebounds and five assists and Jacksonville beat Bethune-Cookman 79-71 on Saturday night to win its fourth straight.

Jace Hogan scored 18 points and Jalyn Hinton grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots for the Dolphins (7-5), who held the Wildcats to 37-percent shooting and outscored them 44-38 in the paint.

The Wildcats led 12-10 on Leon Redd’s 3-pointer, but Dave Bell made a dunk amid a 9-2 run for a 20-17 Dolphins’ lead at the midway mark of the first half. The lead changed hands until Hogan’s back-to-back jumpers sparked a 13-5 run and the Dolphins led by as many as 10 and 38-31 at halftime.

Cletrell Pope’s layup capped a 13-2 run for a 44-40 Wildcats’ lead, but the Dolphins were back on top 49-46 after scoring seven straight and they led 61-52 on Hinton’s dunk with 6:53 left. The Wildcats closed to 65-61 on Dondre Duffus’ free throw at 3:48, but the Dolphins outscored them 14-10 from there.

Pope scored 18 and grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds and Redd and Dufus added 14 points apiece for the Wildcats (4-8), who have lost four straight.

