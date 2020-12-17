WINNING WHEN: Jacksonville is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 50.9 percent or less. The Dolphins are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dolphins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Canes. Miami has an assist on 27 of 62 field goals (43.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Jacksonville has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 75.1 points per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.