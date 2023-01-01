Jacksonville hosts Jacksonville State following Potter's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 0-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-5, 0-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after Skyelar Potter scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 66-62 loss to the North Alabama Lions. The Dolphins have gone 4-0 at home. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN with 15.2 assists per game led by Kevion Nolan averaging 4.7.

The Gamecocks are 0-1 in conference matchups. Jacksonville State is fifth in the ASUN with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Juwan Perdue averaging 8.0.

The Dolphins and Gamecocks meet Monday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan is averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Demaree King is averaging 15.7 points for the Gamecocks. Potter is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

