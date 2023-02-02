Jacksonville hosts North Florida following Hendricksen's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Florida Ospreys (8-14, 3-7 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-9, 5-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -7.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after Carter Hendricksen scored 31 points in North Florida’s 91-78 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Dolphins are 7-1 in home games. Jacksonville averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Ospreys have gone 3-7 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is fifth in the ASUN scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

The Dolphins and Ospreys match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Hendricksen is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 12.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

