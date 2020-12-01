LAST TIME: Jacksonville scored 81 points and won by 23 over Presbyterian when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.
DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian went 1-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Blue Hose gave up 75.3 points per game while scoring 58.8 per outing. Jacksonville went 5-8 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and giving up 64.8 per game in the process.
