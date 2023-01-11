Jacksonville hosts Youngblood and Kennesaw State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 2-2 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Chris Youngblood scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-67 win against the Queens Royals. The Owls have gone 6-0 at home. Kennesaw State is sixth in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 3.6.

The Dolphins have gone 2-2 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 64.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Owls and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Youngblood is averaging 14.4 points for the Owls. Kasen Jennings is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Kevion Nolan averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Gyasi Powell is shooting 46.8% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article