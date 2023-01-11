Jacksonville hosts Youngblood and Kennesaw State

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 2-2 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-6, 3-1 ASUN)
The Dolphins have gone 2-2 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville averages 64.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.
The Owls and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Youngblood is averaging 14.4 points for the Owls. Kasen Jennings is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.
Kevion Nolan averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Gyasi Powell is shooting 46.8% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.
Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.