Jacksonville hosts Youngblood and Kennesaw State

Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 2-2 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-6, 3-1 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -3.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Chris Youngblood scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-67 win against the Queens Royals.

The Owls have gone 6-0 at home. Kennesaw State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins have gone 2-2 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is the ASUN leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Davis averaging 4.9.

The Owls and Dolphins meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stroud is averaging 7.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Owls. Youngblood is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Kevion Nolan is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

