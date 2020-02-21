STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last 15 road games, scoring 50.3 points, while allowing 76.7 per game.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has an assist on 22 of 78 field goals (28.2 percent) across its past three outings while Kennesaw State has assists on 26 of 54 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Jacksonville has held opposing teams to only 40.6 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams.
