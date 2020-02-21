BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville looks for its fourth straight win over Kennesaw State at Swisher Gym. The last victory for the Owls at Jacksonville was an 81-71 win on Jan. 21, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Bell, Destin Barnes, Aamahne Santos and DeAnthony McCallum have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Dolphins points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Hooker has connected on 22.1 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.2 percent of his free throws this season.