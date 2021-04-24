West’s 6-yard scoring run ended an eight-play, 86-yard scoring drive for a 14-7 lead. After forcing a three-and-out, West crashed in from a yard out for a two-score advantage. On the ensuing kickoff, Allen Karajic kicked it short and the Gamecocks recovered at Davidson’s 22-yard line. Webb then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pettway with 33 seconds left before halftime.
Webb threw for 239 yards and ran for 68 and West ran for 76.
Coy Williams ran for 62 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown for Davidson (4-3).
