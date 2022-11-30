Jacksonville plays UAB following Nolan's 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (3-1) at UAB Blazers (5-1)
Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -14; over/under is 141.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the UAB Blazers after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 64-43 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.
The Blazers have gone 3-0 at home. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 18.0 fast break points.
Jacksonville finished 6-10 on the road and 21-10 overall last season. The Dolphins averaged 6.5 steals, 1.9 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.