CLINTON, S.C. — Calvin Turner Jr. threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as Jacksonville rallied late to beat Presbyterian 30-20 on Saturday.

Turner threw for only 12 yards, but he led Jacksonville’s ground attack, amassing 114 rushing yards on 28 carries. Garnett Nicolas ran for another 112 yards. Jacksonville scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins (1-1) trailed 13-7 at halftime but Zachary Benwick capped the first drive of the second half with a 35-yard field goal that closed it to 13-10 with 7:02 left in the third quarter. Presbyterian went three-and-out after that and Turner followed up with a touchdown throw to Mitchell Bailey to put the Dolphins on top, 17-13 early in the fourth.

A Presbyterian score on the next drive had the Blue Hose (0-2) back up 20-17 but that lead did not hold as Turner brought the Dolphins right back into scoring position, giving it to A.J. Davis for another touchdown and a 24-20 edge with 6:27 remaining. Presbyterian did not threaten after that.

The Dolphins’ 304 rushing yards — out of 316 total yards — consumed over 40 minutes off the game clock.

Tyler Huff threw for a touchdown for the Blue Hose. Jarius Jeter ran for 106 yards.

