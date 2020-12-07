LAST TIME: Campbell got the 62-57 win over Jacksonville when these two teams faced off last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Campbell went 7-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Fighting Camels gave up 65.1 points per game while scoring 67.3 per contest. Jacksonville went 5-8 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and giving up 64.8 per game in the process.
