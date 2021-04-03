Josh Samuel ran 12 times for 130 yards and a touchdown for Jacksonville State. Webb ran 15 times for 83 yards and a touchdown. He had a 40-yard keeper during the five-play, 91-yard drive that capped the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Harry Woodbery passed for 220 yards and a touchdown, and DeWayne Cooks Jr. caught four passes for 103 yards for the Panthers (1-5, 1-5).
Jacksonville State outrushed Eastern Illinois 282-81.
