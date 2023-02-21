Jacksonville State faces Central Arkansas, aims to stop road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-18, 4-12 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-20, 4-12 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Central Arkansas looking to break its nine-game road losing streak. The Bears have gone 6-6 at home. Central Arkansas is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks are 4-12 in conference games. Jacksonville State is 6-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears and Gamecocks square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Hunter is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Demaree King is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

