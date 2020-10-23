JSU outrushed FIU 285-72 despite Zerrick Cooper leaving the game with an injury after one carry. Josh Samuel carried it 25 times for 163 yards and a touchdown, and Uriah West added 24 carries for 116 yards. Karajic made his first three field goals before getting his fourth attempt blocked, snapping a string of seven makes.
JSU coach John Grass returned, in the Gamecocks’ season finale, after missing last week’s win over North Alabama due to testing positive for COVID-19.
FIU (0-3), of Conference USA, was held to 156 total yards and six first downs.
