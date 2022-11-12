Jacksonville State runs over Eastern Kentucky 42-17

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Zion Webb and Pat Jackson both ran for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Kentucky 42-17 on Saturday.

Ron Wiggins led the Gamecocks (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Sun) with 139 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Webb had 104 yards on 15 carries. Despite Jacksonville State piling up 341 yards on the ground, Jackson netted one yard on four carries.