Jacksonville State runs over Eastern Kentucky 42-17

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Zion Webb and Pat Jackson both ran for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Kentucky 42-17 on Saturday.
Webb was also 10-of-16 passing for 155 yards.
Parker McKinney completed 26 of 37 passes for 409 yards with a rushing touchdown for the Colonels (6-4, 2-2). Joshua Carter also had a rushing touchdown.
