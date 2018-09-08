JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State piled up 324 yards of offense in the first half, scoring touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions to breeze to a 71-0 victory over Mississippi Valley on Saturday night.

Jaelen Greene’s 10-yard TD run and Zerrick Cooper’s 38-yard scoring strike to Josh Pearson gave the Gamecocks (1-1) a 15-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Michael Matthews’ 3-yard TD run and Cooper’s 75-yard scoring strike to Pearson made it 29-0. Cooper added a 1-yard TD run in the final minute of the half.

The Delta Devils (0-2) managed just 65 yards of offense in the first half, including minus-26 yards rushing.

Matthews added a 5-yard TD run and Uriah West accounted for three straight rushing TDs, scoring from the 12-, 9- and 11-yard line for a 64-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. Austin Kinsey’s 5-yard run capped the scoring for the Gamecocks.

Cooper finished with 211 yards passing, completing 12 of 17 passes. MVSU had just 133 yards of offense, including minus-8 yards on the ground.

